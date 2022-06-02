Roundabout Being Considered In Mokelumne Hill

Mokelumne Hill Roundabout Proposed View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — As a safety improvement measure, Caltrans is considering installing a roundabout at the intersection of highways 49 and 26 in Mokelumne Hill.

Caltrans spokesperson Bob Highfill says the purpose is to reduce the amount, and severity, of crashes at that particular spot.

He adds, “A pattern of broadside collisions has been identified at that intersection caused by motorists failing to yield, and that was determined through studies performed by Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.”

Two different options are being reviewed. One is to just leave it as is, and the other is to construct a roundabout.

Caltrans will host a meeting on the potential project on June 14 from 5-6:30pm at the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall (8283 Main Street). Various aspects of the project will be detailed by presenters, and there will also be a chance to give public input.

Assuming it moves forward, the current timeline is to complete the needed environmental review by this October, acquire the needed right-of-way property by May of 2024, also complete the design in May of 2024, begin construction in October of 2024, and complete the work by May of 2026.