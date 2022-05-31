Cleanup To Take Place At Camp Hope Location

Sonora, CA– The former homeless encampment known as Camp Hope was officially closed in August of 2021, a story covering that can be found here. Work and cleanup will be underway by the County of Tuolumne and contractors on behalf of the California Department of Environmental Protection-CalRecycle. The work will include abating illegal code violations on the property, removing waste, debris, hazardous material, abandoned vehicles, and unpermitted structures, and the installation of a fence to prevent future access to the site.

Private vehicles and pedestrians will not be allowed to enter the property. Motorists are advised that the activity on the property might be close to the roadway. Work will last approximately four weeks.