Roadwork Will Impact Calaveras Traffic

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Traffic delays are anticipated later this week in a section of Calaveras County.

This Thursday and Friday, June 2-3, roadwork will be taking place at various locations near Railroad Flat Road and Ridge Road and continuing south along Mountain Ranch Road to Government Center Drive.

Traffic lanes will be reduced to one lane at times, and there will be flaggers and pilot cars. The work will take place both days between 7am-5pm. Travel with caution in the area.

The Mountain Ranch Road / Rail Road Flat Repair Project is being constructed by Tom Mayo Construction, Inc. who is under contract with Calaveras County.