Early Morning Fatal Crash In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Avery, CA — A woman from Altaville was tragically killed in an early-morning crash on Highway 4 in the Avery area of Calaveras County.

It happened at around 1:10am near the intersection of Horseshoe Drive. The CHP reports that the unidentified 33-year-old was driving a 2017 Ford Expedition. She went off the road, hit a tree, and then overturned. The crash was spotted by a passerby who called 911. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. She was the only person inside the SUV.

Details regarding what led to the crash are still under investigation. No additional information is immediately available.

