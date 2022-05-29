Fire Weather Watch For The Central Valley

Valley Springs vegetation fire (File Photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Northern San Joaquin Valley (which includes elevations below 1,000 feet Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties), from Monday morning (Memorial Day) through Tuesday afternoon.

Expect gusty winds and low humidity.

Northerly winds ranging from fifteen to twenty-five mph are likely, with gusts up to thirty-five mph.

The strongest winds are expected on Monday.

Minimum humidities of ten to fifteen percent are forecast, with overnight recoveries ranging from thirty to fifty-five percent.

Any fires that do develop will likely spread rapidly.

Meanwhile in the Sierra Nevada, all of the local mountain passes are now open with no restrictions, including Highway 108 (Sonora Pass), Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) and Highway 120 (Tioga Pass). You will need reservations to enter Yosemite National Park.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Continue to monitor myMotherLode.com for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.