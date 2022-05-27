Tioga Pass Reopens In Yosemite

Tioga Pass - NPS Image View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The gates swung open at nine o’clock this morning on Highway 120 Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park for the spring and summer travel season.

Park officials relay that there is still snow above 9,000 feet, so use caution and stay on the marked trails. Also, do not walk on fragile meadows. Initially, there are only a limited number of vault toilets available on the pass. The visitor center, store, and many other services will not be available for several weeks.

Tuolumne Meadows campground is closed both this summer, and next year, because of a major rehabilitation project.

Also, if traveling during the weekdays, expect up to 30-minute delays during the day, and an hour delay at night, due to work on the pass near Tenaya Lake and Tuolumne Meadows.

Meanwhile, Glacier Pass in the park is closed this summer due to construction.