Early Morning Crash Closed Highway 108

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP reports that a head-on crash closed Highway 108 during the five o’clock hour this morning near the Yosemite Junction.

The crash occurred at around 5:10am and an ambulance was dispatched to the incident. It caused a full closure of the highway for about 45 minutes. The highway was cleared shortly before 6am, and traffic is now moving in both directions. No additional details are immediately available in regards to the crash.