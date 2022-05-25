Western Style BBQ And Fundraiser This Friday Night

Foothill Pregnancy Center is throwin’ a barnburner of a fundraising event this Friday evening (May 27trh) called ﻿LIFE at the RANCH.

Jerad Moss, the Executive Director for Foothill Pregnancy Center was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“We’re rustlin’ up a western style BBQ with all the fixins to fill your belly AND we invited Jim Ranger from the 2020 season of The Voice, to throw a concert for your listenin’ pleasure,” said Moss. “This will be quite the shindig and if you would oblige by wearing casual western attire, like jeans, boots and a ﻿cowboy hat, we figure ya’ll will have even more fun!”

This event will be at the Old Oak Ranch (near Big Hill). It’s only 23 minutes (11 miles) from Downtown Sonora or Twain Harte.

Foothill Pregnancy Center relies on generous donations. According to Moss, “From saving the lives of the unborn to enhancing the lives of families, we can’t do this without your help. We offer three main events that put the fun in fundraising and LIFE at the Ranch is the biggest fundraiser for the year. Help us continue to make an impact on our community by saving babies and educating parents so families can live vibrant, abundant lives.”

Founded in 1947, Old Oak Ranch has been providing incredibly unique outdoor experiences for visitors since its establishment. Over the last 60 years, it has evolved from a small retreat venue to a 180-acre camp and retreat center surrounded by the unparalleled beauty of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The location is 15250 Old Oak Ranch Road, Sonora, CA 95370.

THE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

5:30: Minglin’ Time @ the Dining Hall

6:00: BBQ Dinner @ the Dining Hall.

7:00: Mosey on down to the Concert @ Booth Center

7:30: Concert with Jim Ranger @ Booth Center.

8:30: Farewell Address by Moss.

For more information of Foothill Pregnancy Center and a link to purchasing tickets, log on to https://www.fpcsonora.com/

