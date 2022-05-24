Update: Vegetation Fire Breaks Out In Copperopolis Area

CAL Fire aircraft taking off from Columbia airbase View Photo

Update at 11:55 a.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in the 5400 block of Hub Court near Chuckwagon Drive in the Copperopolis area. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the Hub Fire remains two acres in size and all aircraft have returned to the Columbia airbase. Ground crews will remain on the scene mopping up for about an hour. What ignited the blaze is under investigation. No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Kilgore.

Update at 11:45 a.m.: Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the 5400 block of Hub Court near Chuckwagon Drive in the Copperopolis area. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire is 2 acres in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. She added, “There are structures in the area, and firefighters, as well as, aircraft, are making an aggressive attack.”

Currently, there are no evacuations or injuries reported at this time, as also noted by Kilgore.

Original post at 11:32 a.m. written by: BJ Hansen: Copperopolis, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the 5400 block of Hub Court near Chuckwagon Drive in the Copperopolis area.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that it is moving at a slow rate of spread and there are some homes in the area. There are no evacuations.

Be prepared for activity in the area. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

