Clear
88 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Ambulance Responds To Highway 49 Crash

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 10:17am: The CHP reports that Highway 49 is back open after a two-vehicle crash near Shaws Flat Road. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Original story posted at 9:45am: Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that two vehicles are involved in a crash on Highway 49, outside the city limits of Sonora, near Shaws Flat Road.

One of the vehicles has rolled over. An ambulance is responding to the scene. The crash is blocking the highway. Travel with caution in the area.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 