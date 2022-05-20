New Miss Calaveras Crowned During Fair’s Opening Day

Miss Calaveras Paytin Curran kisses a frog View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The 2022 Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee kicked off on Thursday.

The signature event on opening day was the crowning of Miss Calaveras, who received a $5,000 scholarship.

Paytin Curran, an 18-year-old valedictorian at Calaveras High School, was the top finisher. For the talent portion she sang “Popular” from the play Wicked. She plans to attend Brigham Young University Provo in the Fall.

Curran also won the Photogenic Award, Director Award, and the Soroptimist International Calaveras Award.

First runner-up was Jillian Nord, who won the Congeniality Award and the Fair Spirt Award. The second runner-up was Brooklyn Galligan who won the Community Service Award and the Talent Award.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Saddle Queen is Morgan Fautt and the first runner-up is Krysten Bradford.

The fair continues through Sunday. A full list of activities is again planned for today, including Jack Ingram performing on the main stage at eight o’clock.

To find the complete fair schedule, click here.