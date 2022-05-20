Red Church Project Nearing Completion

St. James Episcopal Church View Photo

Sonora, CA – The no parking signs have come down and the new sidewalks are in place, signaling that the Red Church Project is coming to a close.

The project began on April 18 and will improve pedestrian access and circulation at the three-way intersection of N. Washington Street/Highway 49, Elkin and Snell streets in front of the Saint James Episcopal Church, as reported here. The contractor, United Pavement Maintenance out of Hughson, says all concrete and asphalt work has been completed.

Much of the work took place overnight to have less impact on travelers in the busy downtown Sonora area. The remaining work includes striping repair and signage replacement, which the contractor says will take place over the next couple of weeks with minor disruption. No parking signs could go up again prior to the day when striping is being done to ensure access to complete the work. The project is slated to be completed on June 20th.