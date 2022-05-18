Sonora Woman Arrested For Child Abuse

Sonora Police vehicles View Photo

Sonora, CA – Police were called to a local school earlier this week to investigate a child with suspicious injuries that resulted in a woman’s arrest.

Sonora Police report that on Monday, officers responded to Sonora Elementary School to investigate suspected child abuse. Spokesperson Thomas Brickley detailed, “During the investigation, officers determined that the victim had sustained injuries as a result of suspected abuse.”

Sonora resident, 30-year-old Lilly Powell, was arrested for felony child abuse and placed on a $30,000 bail. Police did not disclose the relationship between the woman and the victim.