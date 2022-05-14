Pavement Preservation Project To Stall Traffic In Calaveras County

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Burson, CA – Road improvements and paving repairs will delay some travelers starting next week in the Burson area of Calaveras County.

County public works officials have hired Tom Mayo Construction, based in Stockton, to complete the South Burson Road Pavement Preservation Project. Beginning Tuesday, May 17th, and running through the end of May, there will be traffic delays for road improvements along South Burson Road from Hillvale Drive to Highway 26.

The roadway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers, pilot cars, and signage directing traffic. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and instructions of onsite personnel. Also, delays of up to ten minutes can be expected in the cone zone.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area as crews and equipment will be active on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any questions or concerns can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.