Vegetation Fire In La Grange Area

By Tracey Petersen
Vegetation fire along J-59 near Cooperstown Road

La Grange, CA — Air and ground resources are working to put out a vegetation fire in the La Grange area of Stanislaus County.

CAL Fire reports that Columbia Helicopter 404 while returning to base spotted the blaze putting up a plume of smoke into the sky just after 5 p.m. The fire is burning along J-59/La Grange Road near Cooperstown Road, northwest of La Grange. The fire is five acres in size and moving at a dangerous rate of spread, according to CAL Fire, which adds that at least one structure is threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

  Fire Alert