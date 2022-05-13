Vegetation Fire In La Grange Area

Vegetation fire along J-59 near Cooperstown Road View Photo

La Grange, CA — Air and ground resources are working to put out a vegetation fire in the La Grange area of Stanislaus County.

CAL Fire reports that Columbia Helicopter 404 while returning to base spotted the blaze putting up a plume of smoke into the sky just after 5 p.m. The fire is burning along J-59/La Grange Road near Cooperstown Road, northwest of La Grange. The fire is five acres in size and moving at a dangerous rate of spread, according to CAL Fire, which adds that at least one structure is threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

