Twain Harte Woman Pepper Sprays Elderly Neighbor

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle

Twain Harte, CA – Some cross words over a dog resulted in the arrest of a Twain Harte woman for spraying her elderly neighbor with mace.

On Saturday (5/7) evening, Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Towhee Lane in Twain Harte for a dispute between neighbors. Sheriff’s officials relayed that 27-year-old Andrea Cooper of Twain Harte and her 71-year-old neighbor had argued over Cooper’s dog. It is unclear exactly what the dog did to cause the neighbors to quarrel.

Investigators detailed, “During the argument, Cooper reportedly sprayed the neighbor in the face with pepper spray and then returned to her own residence.”

Deputies arrested Cooper without incident for crimes against an elder or dependent adult. Her bond was set at $35,000.

