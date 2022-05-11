Newsom: May Is Older Californians Month

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a Proclamation naming the month of May as “Older Californians Month”.

Newsom was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“The State of California is home to more than eight million residents aged 60 or older who enrich our families, communities, and economy through diverse life experiences, cultures, and contributions. We honor all older Californians who have given decades of time, knowledge, skills, and wisdom to make the Golden State what it is today, and who continue to make an impact across the generations.

California’s older adult population is growing faster than all other age groups, and will soon be the largest demographic: by 2030, one in four Californians will be aged 60 or older, with more Californians celebrating their 100th birthday than ever before. Our state’s successful Master Plan for Aging is the 10-year blueprint that is preparing us to meet the needs of Californians of all ages in the face of these changing demographics.

California is committed to strengthening our state by fully including, connecting, and supporting all families, caregivers, and older adults to age in their chosen homes and communities. In June 2021, California was proud to be one of the first states to become part of the AARP Network of Age- Friendly States and Communities, joining more than fifty age-friendly California cities and counties representing over half of the state’s population.

Californians everywhere continue to benefit and draw inspiration from the resilience of the state’s older adults. Together with our local, state, and federal partners, I ask all Californians to join me in recognizing these invaluable contributions and in recommitting ourselves to building an equitable California for all across the lifespan.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 2022, as ‘Older Californians Month’.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.