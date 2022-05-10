Paving Project Will Delay Copperopolis Area Traffic

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA– Starting on May 12th, and running to the end of June, there will be traffic delays on the following roads due to pavement repair work.

-Buckboard Drive, between Stagecoach Road and Wagonwheel Drive

– Chuckwagon Drive, between Hub Court and Cantle Road

-Hub Court

-Conestoga Trail, between Buckboard Drive and Chuckwagon Drive

-Horseshoe Drive, between Stagecoach Road and Hwy 4

-Horseshoe Lane, between Hwy 4 and Tug Way

-Pommel Way, between Horseshoe Lane and Colt Lane

Drivers can anticipate flaggers, pilot cars, and warning devices. Calaveras Department of Public Works advises the public to use caution in the area during work hours which will be on weekdays and between 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. The CSA 4 Paving Project is being constructed by American Pavement Systems, Inc. and additionally, Calaveras County appreciates the patience and cooperation of the public.