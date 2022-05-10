New Information on the Fatal HWY 26 Crash

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA – New details have been released regarding a fatal vehicle versus tree crash on Highway 26 last week that resulted in the death of a Mountain Ranch woman.

We reported last week that the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Nickolette Cook. The solo-vehicle collision happened Thursday (5/5) afternoon west of Howard Lane. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed that Cook was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed. Butzler noted that, for an unknown reason, the car went over the double-yellow lines and off the south shoulder of the highway. The front end then smashed into a large tree.

“The force of the impact caused major intrusion into the passenger compartment of the vehicle and caused fatal injuries to the driver. The use of alcohol and/or drug use is under investigation,” added Butzler.

The CHP is awaiting toxicology results and no further details are being released at this time.