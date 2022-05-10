Calaveras County Road Closure Forced by Tree Removal

Road closed sign View Photo

Arnold, CA — Tomorrow, crews will be working on tree removal along one roadway in the Arnold area of Calaveras County.

A detour will be in place in the 1400 block of Cypress Point Drive, between Wawona Way and Meadow Drive in the Mountain Retreat area, east of Highway 4. Calaveras County Public Works road crews will be using chain saws and large mulching machinery to dispose of the downed trees. That work will take place on Wednesday, May 11, between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

County road officials relayed that there will be a complete road closure on that roadway near the address of 1461 Cypress Point Drive. Detour signage has been placed at the site. They ask travelers to observe the designated detour route and follow instructions provided by on-site personnel. Questions regarding this closure should be directed to Mario’s Tree Service Inc. at (951) 565-7002 or Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.