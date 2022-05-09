Calaveras Swears In Sheriff Volunteers

Calaveras, CA– Sheriff DiBasilio swore in a new batch of Calaveras Sheriff Volunteers. The Sheriff’s Volunteer Unit was established in 1989 and was tasked originally with working in the Crime Prevention Office. In 1991, they were given uniforms to increase visibility in the community as well as some added duties that included working in courtrooms.

The job duty and role have evolved over the years but currently, according to the Calaveras Sheriff Volunteer website includes “Traffic control, vacation house checks, and public support for the Neighborhood Watch program and You Are Not Alone program.” The group also handles the substations that assist the public along with various other duties. The following volunteers were sworn in.

-Terri Bevilaqua

-Paul Bloom

-Alan Brown

-Alan Clark

-Tom Correa

-Pippa Lings

-Karen Moon

-Dagmar Poffenroth

-Rick Randolph

-Steve Scarboro

-Barbara Becerra

-Joanna Vermeltfoort