Mother’s Day Wind And Snow In The Upper Sierra Nevada

Snowing on Highway 88 View Photo

A late season winter storm system will bring wind and snow to the mountains on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Yosemite National Park (outside of the Valley floor) on Sunday from 7 AM until 11 PM. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada on Sunday from 11 AM to 11 PM.

West to southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are likely with gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest wind gusts will be above 8,000 feet.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees can be toppled and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Secure outdoor objects.

The snow levels will be around 3,500 to 5,000 feet. Most of the snow on road surfaces is expected at and above 5,000 feet.

Total snow accumulations of five to ten inches are expected above the 5,000 foot elevation.

Travelers should be prepared for slippery conditions in the mountains with chain controls and

travel delays. Poor visibility is possible at times in heavier snow showers. Tree branches could fall as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and use caution while driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.