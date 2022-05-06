Contentious Youth Vaccine Measure Passes First Committee

Sacramento, CA — California lawmakers are debating a bill that would allow kids as young as 12 to receive vaccinations, including for COVID, without a guardian’s consent.

It is one of the most contentious bills still being debated at the state capitol this session. Republican Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, who represents the Mother Lode region, told Clarke Broadcasting that he is opposed to it. Noting, “I’m just having a real personal problem with that (bill). I think minors at 12 years of age need to have adult supervision and their parents need to help make those decisions for their families.”

Currently, minors under 18 need permission to receive most vaccines in the state. The exceptions are for Hepatitis B, HPV, and for sexually transmitted infections.

The author of the bill is Democratic Bay Area Senator Scott Wiener, who argues, “Teens should be able to protect their own health with vaccines – whether against COVID, flu, measles or polio – even if their parents refuse or can’t take them to get the shot.”

If approved, California would become the only state allowing the 12 and older age group to receive any vaccine without parental consent.