Mr. Frog’s Wild Ride Returning Saturday

Murphys, CA — A fundraising bike ride put on by the Feeney Park Foundation will be held this Saturday morning in Murphys.

The Calaveras County Public Works Department is advising travelers that there may be some traffic delays, and to use caution while driving in the area.

There are three routes, ranging in skill level, that will pass through beautiful countryside in Calaveras County.

The event check-in/registration runs from 7am-8:45am at Feeney Park, and after the ride will be a barbeque and concert in the park.

Information about the event is below, as provided by the Feeney Park Foundation.

The shortest ride, at 21-miles, takes cyclists through the San Domingo Creek valley past vineyards, through shady oak forests, and rises to upland meadows that will make you think you’re in Europe. Although this ride is mostly on pavement, it does cover about 5 miles of gravel. But the road base is well-graded and, according to organizer and cyclist Rob Williams, “completely doable on a road bike.”

The 43-mile Medium Ride and the 55-mile Wild Ride will take cyclists to the micro-town of Sheep Ranch. While Sheep Ranch Road is a little rough, cyclists will be in for a treat once they hit the newly paved routes on the rest of the ride. The Medium Ride cuts over at Murray Creek Road from Railroad Flat Rd. to take riders into Mountain Ranch.

The Wild Ride, described as “epic” by Williams, climbs, descends, then climbs again on Jesus Maria Road until it meets up with Whiskey Slide Road and heads into Mountain Ranch. From Mountain Ranch, both rides take Old Gulch Road to Calaveritas, then Dogtown Road to Murphys Grade Road back to Murphys. According to Williams, at Old Gulch Road, “the road surface is like glass and cyclists say the descent is a Disneyland-like Best Ride. But watch for sand and rock at corners.”

Williams advises that while SAG wagons will be available to rescue worn-out cyclists, riders should honestly assess their capabilities, and that, once on the road, “ride slowly and enjoy yourself. It’s a ride, not a race.” Of course, e-bikes provide a welcome boost and are perfectly acceptable on this ride. Along the way, riders will find fully-stocked rest stops; restrooms will be available. Riders should be off the course by 4 p.m.

Register in advance for Mr. Frog’s Wild Ride online at www.mrfrogswildride.org so that you can start your ride early on Saturday. You can also register Friday May 6 from 5 to 7 p.m., or on the day of the event between 7 and 8:45 a.m.