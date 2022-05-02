Clear
CA Lawmakers Allowing Gas Tax Increase To Proceed

By B.J. Hansen
Highway 108 Traffic

Sacramento, CA — Despite some discussion about suspending a planned gas tax increase later this summer, lawmakers missed a key deadline yesterday.

The 5.6-percent inflation adjustment will take effect on July 1st, further increasing the price at the pump. Governor Gavin Newsom earlier proposed suspending the increase, but the deadline to act was May 1st, meaning it will proceed forward.

Republicans and Democrats continue to debate how to address rising prices. Democrats would like to do direct payments to Californians, and Republicans are pushing for a suspension of the 51-cent excise tax.

A year ago the average price was around $4 per gallon in California, and today it is around $5.65.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows regular unleaded selling locally between $5.27 and $5.85.

