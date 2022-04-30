Prescribed Burn To Create Smoke In Calaveras County

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA – CAL Fire crews will once again be igniting a control burn in the Wilseyville/West Point areas of Calaveras County.

The prescribed burning operation will take place on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site. It is in the north-eastern portion of the county, four miles north of Wilseyville, near Schaad Road and Forest Creek in West Point. It is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 2, and wrap up on Tuesday, May 3rd. Burning operations will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, weather and conditions permitting.

Smoke may be visible in the area and along Highway 26 during the prescribed burn, which is designed to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area. CAL Fire asks the public not to report the smoke as a wildland fire. CAL Fire also advised that additional prescribed burns within the project area are anticipated throughout the winter and spring, depending upon fuel and weather conditions.