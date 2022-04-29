Caltrans Moves HWY 4 Ebbetts Pass Gate

District 10 Maintenance removing snow from Highway 4 near Kinney Reservoir. View Photo

View Video

Calaveras County, CA — Anglers are cheering as two Mountain Pass gates have been moved farther into the high country on the eve of the stream “Fishmas.”

Also known as trout fishing season, it begins this Saturday. Caltrans reports that its plow crews have been working hard to remove snow from the roadway, giving anglers access to more waterways. The video shows a Caltrans District 10 plow removing snow from the highway near Kinney Reservoir. The Ebbetts Pass east closure has been moved from Wolf Creek to Raymond Meadows.

We reported here on Wednesday, that the Highway 108 Sonora Pass gate was moved to just above Kennedy Meadows. Yosemite National Park has not released an update on how road clearing is going on Highway 120 Tioga Pass to date.

To find out highway road conditions in the Mother Lode day or night, go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click on traffic, or click here.