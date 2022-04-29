Burn Permits Required Soon

Legal yard waste burn pile View Photo

Sonora, CA — The warmer weather and drying vegetation are prompting a change when it comes to residential burning.

The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit reports that burn permits will be required effective this Sunday, May 1st, at 8am.

Statewide there have been just over 1,300 wildland fires so far this year, which have burned over 6,400 acres. That number is up by 2,100 acres from this point in 2021.

Unit Chief Nick Casci says, “Debris removal, including pile burning, is a valuable tool in creating and maintaining your defensible space when conducted in a safe manner. Responsible burning practices, as required by your burn permit, are fire safe.”

CAL Fire reports that burn permit terms include limiting pile size to a maximum of four feet in diameter and four feet high and clearing down to bare mineral soil 10 feet from the outer edges of burn piles. Outdoor burning may be done only on permissive burn days. Burn day status is determined by air quality and how quickly smoke will disperse. Therefore, many permissible burn days are windy. Never burn when it’s windy, even if it is a permissible burn day. Remain in attendance of your burn project and have tools and water close by to suppress any escape from your burn pile.

Burn permits are available by clicking here.

The website is the preferred method of obtaining a permit. Applicants will watch a three-minute educational video, fill out an online application, print the permit and once signed the permit will be valid. Property Owners requiring an alternate means of obtaining a permit are asked to call our headquarters office during normal business hours (Monday to Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.) at 209-754-3831 for assistance.