Update: Power Outage In Calaveras County

Power Outage near Arnold at Fly in Acres in Calaveras County

Update at 2:45 p.m.: PG&E has pushed the estimated repair time for a power outage in the Arnold area of Calaveras County impacting 286 customers. Crews had hoped to have the lights back on by 2:30 p.m., but now the estimated restoration time is 5 p.m. The utility has not yet released a cause. Further details on the outage are below.

Posted at 1:40 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — Nearly 300 PG&E customers started the morning off with no power. PG&E reports that an outage is in the Fly-in Acres area of Calaveras County. The outage is impacting 286 customers southeast of Arnold and Highway 4. It stretches from Moran Road and Murphys Drive to St. Moritz Drive, as detailed on the map in the image box. Their lights went out at around 7:33 a.m. The utility reports that crews are on-site investigating a cause and hope to have customers’ lights turn on sometime in the two o’clock hour.