Adventist Health Sonora Launches CNA Training Program

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Recognizing the need for more Certified Nursing Assistants, Adventist Health Sonora will start offering free educational training for prospective candidates interested in the field.

The new effort is developed in partnership with California Preparatory College. It offers full scholarships for all admitted students and they may receive conditional offers of employment for successfully completing the program.

Adventist Health Sonora President Michelle Fuentes says, “We are thrilled to welcome a new group of caregivers to our team through this training program. This is a great opportunity for these students to launch careers in medicine, and it’s a benefit to our hospital as we expand our services to meet the healthcare needs of our community.”

Students will take part in 62 hours of online coursework and 100 hours of in-person training at Adventist Health Sonora’s skilled nursing facilities (12 weeks).

Cohorts will be limited to 15 and courses and clinical work will be conducted on evenings and weekends to accommodate working adults. Participants must be 18 or older by the time of program completion.

Applications are due by May 23, 2022. More information can be found here.