Burning Planned Later This Week in Tuolumne County

Sierra Village, CA — Smoke will likely be visible this Thursday and Friday near Mi-Wuk Village and Sierra Village.

CAL Fire will be igniting a two-day prescribed burn in the area of Prospect Drive and Placer Avenue in Sierra Village. Burning will run both days from 9am-5pm, weather permitting. CAL Fire reports that it is within the Shiloh Vegetation Management Plan Site.

The goal is to reduce hazardous vegetation buildup ahead of the upcoming fire season.