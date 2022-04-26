Roadwork Planned Across Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — Pavement repairs will be made in various locations across Tuolumne County over the next two weeks.

The Public Works Department reports that a two-week project commenced yesterday and will continue through May 6. Work will include resurfacing, asphalt rubber chip seal, slurry seal and striping.

The work will take place along Willow Springs Drive, Priest Coulterville Road, Poppy Hills Drive, Britta Court, Rafferty Court, Conte Court, Kerensa Lane, Highgrade Lane, Forest Lake Court, Mine Shaft Court, Hardscrabble Court, Pelton Wheel Circle, and Comstock Ranch Road.

Flaggers will be directing traffic at various times, at those locations, so be prepared for some delays in those areas. The work will take place Monday through Friday from 6am-6pm.

The county hired Pavement Coatings Construction out of Sacramento to oversee the work.