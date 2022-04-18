Sonora To Discuss Social Equity Committee And Housing Money

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — Whether to approve a resolution drafted by the Social Equity Committee will be debated by the Sonora City Council this evening.

It has been a contentious issue with many people on both sides voicing opinions at recent meetings. The committee was created by the council following the Black Lives Matter protests held locally. You can read the proposed resolution by clicking here.

Also today, the council will vote on working with the county to create a plan for money received by the state as part of a housing fee. In 2017, the state passed a $75 real estate transaction fee that is designated for developing affordable and workforce housing. The county can receive $368,000 for fiscal year 2020 and the City of Sonora is eligible for $138,500. The two sides are looking to create a Local Housing Allocation Program Plan. Money can be used for things like creating affordable housing or homelessness assistance. Today’s meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.