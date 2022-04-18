Winter Weather For The High Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 6,500 feet, for Tuesday from 2 AM to 2 PM.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,500 foot elevation will range from four to ten inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

The latest highway conditions can be found on myMotherLode.com under the “Traffic” tab.

As of early this morning there are no restrictions on Highway 108 up to the closure gate at Eagle Meadows Road. On Highway 4, there are no restrictions up to the closure gate located at the east end of Lake Alpine. On Highway 120, there are no restrictions up to the closure gate located at Crane Flat. And finally, Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open with no restrictions.