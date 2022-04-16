Jobless Rate: Downward Trend Continues

California Unemployment Rate chart for March 2022 View Photo

Sonora, CA – The unemployment rate continues to decrease for the Mother Lode and the state, which saw its rate dip below 1 million for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

California’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.9% in March from 5.3% in February. According to new numbers released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the California Employment Development Department, the state has recovered 89.2%of the jobs lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. California accounted for 14% of job growth nationally in March as the state has posted gains in 13 out of the past 14 months.

“Today’s report is more good news for California’s continued economic recovery, representing thousands of new opportunities for workers throughout the state,” touted Gov. Gavin Newsom. He added, “We’re committed to building on these gains and our progress toward creating a stronger, fairer and more prosperous state for all Californians to live and work.”

The Mother Lode followed suit. Tuolumne County dropped from 5.4% in February to 4.7% last month. Out of a workforce of 20,010, that leaves 930 unemployed. Calaveras decreased from 4% in February to 3.5% in March, leaving 770 unemployed out of a 21,700-labor force.

For a second straight month, 10 of the state’s 11 industry sectors added jobs. Once again, the leisure and hospitality industry led the way with 14,800 new jobs. Mining and logging remained constant from month to month.