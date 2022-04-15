Traffic Delays On Two Tuolumne County Highways

Road Work Ahead View Photo

Sonora, CA – Road work will impact travelers on two highways in Tuolumne County next week.

Motorists can expect up to ten-minute delays on several sections of Highway 49 and 108, including areas of Columbia, Sonora and Twain Harte.

Caltrans released this schedule for the work:

Highway 49

One-way traffic control from ½ mile south of Parrotts Ferry Road to ½ mile north of Parrotts Ferry Road from Monday, April 18th, 2022 to Wednesday, April 22, 2022, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, for highway construction. Motorists should expect up to ten-minute delays and take alternate routes whenever possible.

One-way traffic control from Yaney Avenue to Wyckoff Street from Monday, April 18, 2022, to Friday, April 22, 2022, for curb, gutter, and sidewalk work.

Highway 108

One-way traffic control at the junction of SR 49 and SR 108 from Monday, April 18, 2022, to Friday, April 22, 2022, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM, for highway construction. Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays and take alternate routes whenever possible.

One-way traffic control from Lyons Dam Road to Oddfellow Road from Monday, April 18, 2022, to Saturday, April 22, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM for utility work. Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays and take alternate routes when possible.

A restriction on the #2 lane at the junction of West Twain Harte and Plainview Road from Monday, April 18, 2022, to Friday, April 22, 2022, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM for highway construction. Motorists should expect up to five-minute delays and take alternate routes when possible.