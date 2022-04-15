Another Round Of Snow For The Upper Sierra Nevada

Winter Weather In Yosemite View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet, for Saturday from 2 AM through 5 PM. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, for Saturday from 5 AM to 5 PM.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from three to fifteen inches.

Winds may gust as high as 55 mph. Strong wind gusts could blow down branches and topple trees.

Highway 108 has chain or snow tire requirements this morning from Snow Park to the current closure gate at Eagle Meadows. Highway 4 has chains or 4 wheel drive (with snow tires) requirements from Poison Springs to the closure gate at the east end of Lake Alpine. Highway 88, Carson Pass, has chains or 4 wheel drive (with snow tires) requirements starting at Ham’s Station.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, slow driving and use caution while driving.