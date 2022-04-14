CARB Mandate Calls For Tripling EV Sales In Four Years

Tesla Model 3 - wikicommons image View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California Air Resources Board has released a proposed plan to require 35-percent of all new car sales in the state by 2026 to be zero-emission.

The rule would impact the 17 automakers who sell vehicles in the state. Opponents, including some auto industry groups, say the plan to phase out gas-powered cars is unrealistic.

It is estimated that 11-percent of total vehicle sales nationwide are in California, so the move would have a significant impact on automakers. It comes after Governor Gavin Newsom earlier ordered that 100-percent of all new vehicle sales be zero-emission by 2035.

In relation to the plan, the state will also be increasing the number of charging stations in public spaces from the current 80,000, to 250,000, by 2025.

CARB’s proposal still requires state and federal reviews. About one million of the state’s 26-million cars currently on the road are zero-emission.