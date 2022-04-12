More Mountain Snow This Week

Snow in Arnold View Photo

A new storm system will move into northern California and it will bring winter weather conditions to the mountainous elevations above 4,500 feet, from Wednesday evening into early Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet, from 5 PM Wednesday through 1 PM Thursday.

Snow will develop late Wednesday and it will continue into the early afternoon before diminishing.

Motorists with travel plans should be prepared for winter driving conditions and are encouraged to check with myMotherLode.com and click the ‘Traffic’ tab for the very latest road conditions.

The total snow accumulations above the 4,500 foot elevation, will range from half-a-foot to fourteen inches.

Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. You should be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.