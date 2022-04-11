Car Travels Downhill Near Stevenot Bridge

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Emergency responders are assisting a crash victim on Highway 49 in Calaveras County by the Archie Stevenot Bridge near New Melones Reservoir.

The CHP reports that a sedan traveled off the highway on the Calaveras side and went down an embankment about 50 feet. An ambulance and tow truck are responding to the scene. Be prepared for activity in the area and travel with extra caution. Traffic is still getting through the area.