Supervisor Campbell Highlights Library Week

Supervisor Ryan Campbell View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about the offerings of the local libraries.

It comes as the county is celebrating library week. Campbell talks about this history of the local library system, recent budget challenges, efforts to create a five-year strategic plan, programs offered, and new efforts to keep the power on during PG&E PSPS events.

You can find the blog by clicking here. All of the Tuolumne County supervisors are invited to submit blogs as a way to communicate directly with constituents and share where they stand on county issues.