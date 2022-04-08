Windy Weekend Forecast For The Central Valley

Traffic On Highway 108 Near Knights Ferry View Photo

Gusty north winds are expected across the Central Valley and portions of the Delta this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 5 AM Saturday through 5 PM Sunday.

Northwest winds of twenty to thirty mph are forecast, with gusts ranging from thirty-five to forty-five mph.

The strongest winds will actually be in the Sacramento Valley, where localized gusts up to fifty mph will be possible.

With near record highs late this week and dry conditions, these winds could bring increased fire weather concerns.

Gusty winds could also blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds could also impact high profile vehicles. Easier fire starts are also possible.

Use extra caution when driving through the Central Valley region, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Also, please secure loose outdoor objects.