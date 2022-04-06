Roller Coaster Weather Pattern Ahead

National Weather Service Reminders View Photo

Sonora, CA — The next few days will feel like summer in the Mother Lode, followed by an equally notable cooling trend.

The National Weather Services reports that a strong ridge of high pressure is building over the region and it will bring well above average temperatures today through Friday, with record highs possible in some parts of the state.

Temperatures peaking in the mid to upper eighties are forecasted on Thursday and Friday in the lower foothill communities. The National Weather Service is reminding everyone to stay hydrated and to remember sunscreen.

However, the spike will be followed by a sharp cooldown with foothill temperatures topping out in the mid-fifties, and even a chance of rain, by Monday. Overnight lows will be in the low thirties.

Also, higher than normal winds have prompted a “no burn day” decision for Tuolumne and Calaveras counties today. In Southern California, the National Weather Service reports that Santa Ana winds are possible.