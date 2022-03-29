Update: Traffic Backups Near Bank Construction In Sonora

Washington Street Traffic Delays Near Bank Of Stockton View Photos

Update at 1:45.m.: Work on the new Bank of Stockton construction will be halted tomorrow but it will pick back up on Thursday (March 31). Tuolumne County roads officials detailed the work stoppage is due to an asphalt plant closure on Wednesday. No further explanation was given on the plant closure.

The new schedule for the paving work provided by county road officials for Thursday is from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Washington Street will have no closures and will be open.

Lytton between Stewart and Washington – completely closed – traffic will be detoured

Stewart between Lytton and William – completely closed – traffic will be detoured

Original post written by BJ Hansen at 10:20 a.m.: Sonora, CA — There is slow and go traffic in the area around the new Bank of Stockton under construction at 549 South Washington Street in Sonora.

Some related road and shoulder work around the property is notably impacting traffic, and work will continue at least through tomorrow. The contractor doing the work has closed South Stewart Street, between Lytton and William, and Lytton Street, between South Stewart and South Washington.

In addition, there is one-way traffic control on South Washington Street between Lytton and William. Since Washington Street is a very heavily traveled road, it is resulting in occasional traffic backups in the downtown area.

The work is scheduled to continue at least through tomorrow, between 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.