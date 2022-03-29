Twain Harte Man Sentenced For Child Sex Crimes

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office reports that a Twain Harte resident has been sentenced to 29 years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse crimes.

We reported earlier that 32-year-old Samuel Ramirez was arrested in July of last year at a home along Confidence Road.

District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke notes, “Mr. Ramirez sexually assaulted two minors under the age of 14 and threatened one minor to not tell. Showing great courage, the minors reported the abuse to a family member. A complete investigation was conducted by Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Stephanie Novelli.”

The sentence comes after Mr. Ramirez plead guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child Under 14 years of age in violation of Penal Code section 288.5(a), Dissuading a Witness in violation of Penal Code section 136.1(a), and Lewd Act Upon a Child Under 14 years of age in violation of Penal Code section 288(a). Ramirez also admitted a prior strike for Attempted Robbery in New Mexico in 2009.