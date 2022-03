Groveland, CA — A car has caught on fire on Highway 120 east of Old Priest Grade.

The CHP reports that the vehicle is off the highway and not impacting traffic. No injuries have been reported. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Written by BJ Hansen .

Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .