Gas Prices Fallback Slightly After Weeks Of Increasing

Sonora, CA – There was some slight relief at the pump over the past week.

After nine straight weeks of increasing gas prices, totaling 98-cents, the price declined by six cents, nationwide, over the past week.

It is $1.42 higher than it was at this time a year ago. The nationwide average for regular unleaded is $4.37. Nationwide, the highest average is in Los Angeles at $5.99 per gallon, and the lowest is Tulsa, Oklahoma at $3.70.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows regular unleaded selling between $5.36 and $5.79.