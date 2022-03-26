Traffic Delays In Downtown Sonora Next Week

Road closed sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect delays in downtown Sonora for three days next week as construction on the new Bank of Stockton continues.

Paving work will be done by Lennen Construction crews out of Sacramento. There will be road closures and/or two-lane diverted traffic control for Washington, Lytton and Williams streets. The hours of operation are Monday, March 28 through Wednesday, March 30 from 6 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

The contractor provided these details regarding the impacts on travelers:

Washington between Lytton and Williams: two-lane diverted traffic with shoulder work.

Lytton between Stewart and Washington: completely closed – traffic will be detoured

Stewart between Lytton and William: completely closed – traffic will be detoured