Construction To Slow Traffic On Two Mother Lode Highways

Caltrans construction at the Pedro Wye intersection View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Motorists can expect delays all next week as Caltrans crews work on two Mother Lode highways.

As provided by Caltrans, Highway 49 in Sonora and Highway 108 in Twain Harte will be down to one lane at these specific areas:

Highway 49 will have one-way traffic control from ½ mile south of Parrotts Ferry Road to ½ mile north of Parrotts Ferry Road at the Pedro Wye intersection from Monday, March 28 to Friday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for highway construction. Motorists should expect up to ten-minute delays and take alternate routes whenever possible.

Highway 108 will have one-way traffic control at the intersection of West Twain Harte and Plainview Road from Monday, March 28 to Friday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for highway construction. Motorists should expect up to ten-minute delays and take alternate routes when possible.

Travelers are asked to slow down and use caution where crews and equipment are working or if possible avoid these areas.