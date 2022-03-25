Recognizing ‘Every Student Succeeds’ Recipients

Tuolumne County Superintendent Of Schools Office logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Following the idea that every student can succeed even despite challenges, several Tuolumne County students were honored and some even got scholarships.

Organized annually by the Tuolumne County Association of School Administrators, the “Every Student Succeeds” award honors students of all grade levels who have overcome adversity and succeeded against all odds. 2021-22 Award recipients received a certificate and a gift card to a local business. Graduating seniors got an extra surprise of a $1,000 scholarship through a partnership with the Sonora Area Foundation and a generous donation from community member Dan Imfeld.

School officials provided this list of “Every Student Succeeds” award recipients in order of the student’s name, school, and grade level:

Jacob Quinton – Tuolumne Learning Center, 12th grade

Christian Venegas Gutierrez – Curtis Creek Elementary School, 8th grade

Ethan Arnold – Tioga High School, 12th grade

Heaven Riffle – Summerville Elementary, 8th grade

Carmen Ramos Montes – Soulsbyville Elementary, 8th grade

John Lang – Gold Rush Charter School, 12th grade

Lucas Johanson – Tenaya Elementary, 8th grade

Olivia George – Connections Academy, 12th grade

Madilynn Ludwig – Sonora High School, 12th grade

Leah Bargas – Dario Cassina High School, 12th grade

Indiana Patania – Belleview Elementary, 5th grade

Chance Davis – Columbia Elementary, 8th grade

Dustin Whittle – Twain Harte Elementary, 8th grade

Dustin Denys – Don Pedro High School, 12th grade

Ailliou Tippett – Summerville High School, 12th grade

Thomas Carrillo Stone – Jamestown Elementary, 8th grade